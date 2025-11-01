Restaurant offering free kid’s meals amid government shutdown

TROY/SPRINGFIELD — A restaurant is offering free meals as the government shutdown continues.

Starting Nov. 1, kids eat free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Viva La Fiesta.

Customers can also “plate it forward” and pay for a meal for those who can’t make it during the time frame.

Those in need can grab a paid receipt from the bulletin board for a free meal.

The discount is available at both Viva La Fiesta locations in Troy and Springfield.

