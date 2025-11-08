Restaurant to reopen after death of beloved chef, owner

NEW CARLISLE — A local restaurant is set to reopen after the death of its beloved chef and owner.

Franco the Foodie, known for its recipes crafted by Chef Camille “Franco” Gallo, will be run by his daughter.

Gallo died last month at the age of 56.

“Your love and support during this transition have meant everything as we honor and continue the legacy of Chef Franco’s dream,” the family stated on social media.

The restaurant will continue Gallo’s tradition of a weekly changing menu.

An exact reopening date has not been announced.

