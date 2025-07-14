Restaurant sets last day for Downtown Dayton location before moving to the suburbs

A downtown bar and restaurant is set to close its location in one part of the Miami Valley and will be opening in a different area.

DAYTON — A popular bar and restaurant has set a closing date for its Downtown Dayton location ahead of its move to a different area.

Mudlick Tap House announced earlier this year that it would be moving from Downtown Dayton to Uptown Centerville.

Now, they’ve announced that the last day for the Downtown Dayton location will be Sunday, July 20.

“We’d love for you to stop in, raise a glass, and enjoy one more round in the space that started it all,” the owners wrote on social media.

Mudlick Tap House has been a Downtown Dayton staple since 2017, but the owners previously told News Center 7 that they believe moving to the suburbs is better for business.

“They’re staying more in neighborhoods. They’re not making the drive downtown to go to dinner, and so I think it’s been very positive. People are very excited about it coming to Centerville,” Jennifer Dean, co-owner of Mudlick Tap House, previously told News Center 7.

The owners said the downtown location will still be available for private events.

An opening date for the new location has not been announced at this time.

