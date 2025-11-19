Restraining order granted weeks before member of well-known Ohio family shot, killed by police

A member of a prominent Ohio family was shot and killed by police after a chase on Friday.

ADAMS COUNTY — A restraining order was placed weeks before an Adams County man was shot and killed by police on Friday.

Christopher Lindner’s wife was granted a restraining order and told the courts that she was afraid of what her husband might do with his guns, according to our news partners, WCPO.

News Center 7 previously reported that Lindner led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he went inside a home on Brush Creek Road.

Lindner came out of the home with a gun and was shot by officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In her petition for the courts, Tabitha Linder said her husband was physically and verbally abusive.

“He has threatened to shoot me if I left the house to escape while pointing a gun at me,” said Tabitha.

She said in her petition that Christopher’s psychologist had diagnosed him with psychotic breaks that stemmed from drug and alcohol abuse.

Tabitha recounted a 2019 incident where her husband was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, had waved a gun in front of her and their children in a threatening manner.

Christopher was charged with aggravated menacing, but the charges were dropped on the condition that he attend rehab.

In the petition, Tabitha said that her husband had said he was having conversations with God and that he claimed to be Jesus Christ.

“He said he was supposed to play a part in bringing around the rapture, and he wasn’t sure yet what that would entail," said Tabitha.

Christopher told Tabitha that he would detox, but was found with a bulletproof vest, gun, and ammo, inside their Manchester home, said Tabitha.

The protection order was granted on Oct.3, but was reinstated on Nov.3 after a full hearing.

Christopher was ordered to give up all of his firearms.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say what prompted the chase, or whether Christopher fired any shots at law enforcement before he was killed.

Christopher is the son of Carl Lindner III, the co-CEO of American Financial Group and the CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati.

In a statement on behalf of Carl Lindner III, the family said they are “deeply saddened and devastated” by Christopher’s death.

The full statement reads:

“Christopher was a loving, kind, Christ Jesus follower, husband, and father of four who has suffered from mental illness. We thank you for your prayers and appreciate giving us time to grieve."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the shooting.

