Retail store partners with local Habitat for Humanity to repair 14 homes

DAYTON — Local store to partner with Habitat for Humanity to repair homes in the Dayton area.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton received an $85,000 grant from Lowe’s to help repair 14 homes, according to a spokesperson.

With the support of the grant, Dayton’s Habitat for Humanity gave seven homeowners roof repairs, and another seven homeowners received bathroom and furnace repairs.

Dayton Habitat for Humanity Director David Mauch, said the partnership has been significant in allowing them to help residents with critical home repairs.

“Lowe’s continues to step forward to make a positive impact, and their partnership allows us to create better outcomes for families,” said Mauch.

Lowe’s also contributed hundreds of volunteer hours to help complete the repairs.

On Oct. 11, Lowe’s red vest associates from area stores joined Dayton Habitat for Humanity to donate 108 hours to the Edgemont community during the annual Rock the Block event.

These projects are part of Lowe’s commitment to deliver 10 million square feet of impact in communities nationwide this year.

Since 2003, Lowe’s and Habitat for Hummanity have worked together to help more than 18,000 people build or improve their homes.

