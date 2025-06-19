Reward offered after ‘irreplaceable’ whale specimen stolen

Whale Baleen (Fayette County Public Health )
By WHIO Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY — An Ohio agency is offering a reward after an educational specimen was stolen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fayette County Public Health said an “irreplaceable” whale baleen went missing during their Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.

“This specimen is vital to a hands-on learning experience that reaches thousands of students each year,” Fayette County Public Health said on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Possession or sale of whale baleen by private citizens is prohibited under federal law.

Baleen is a filter-feeding system found in baleen whales instead of teeth.

The health department said a reward would be provided for information that would lead to its recovery, but a specific amount wasn’t included in the release.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!