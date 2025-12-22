Right lane closed due to crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — Multiple deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to a reported crash on I-75 NB near the Needmore Road exit.

ODOT cameras show the right lane is blocked.

The crash is near the Needmore Road exit.

Multiple medics are on scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people are injured.

