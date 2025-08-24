UPDATE: All lanes back open after 2-car crash on I-75 SB in Moraine

MORAINE — UPDATE @10:40 p.m.

All lanes are back open after a 2-car crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moraine dispatchers told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and firefighters responded to a 2-car crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moraine police and medics were dispatched around 9:24 p.m. to I-75 Southbound between Dryden Road and Dixie Drive on reports of a two-car crash, according to a Moraine dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show that only the left lane is open.

Officers and medics have closed the right two lanes.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two cars were involved in the crash, but did not say if anyone was hurt.

We have contacted the Moraine Police Department to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group