LIVE UPDATES: Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:50 p.m.

Parts of the Miami Valley could be affected by strong to severe weather this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists continues to track dangerous heat and the risks for severe weather over the next 24 hours.

We could see numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms before sunset, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Futurecast (WHIO)

TRENDING STORIES:

“A few may contain damaging winds as the entire Miami Valley remains under a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe weather,” said Dunn. “Isolated instances of flooding are possible as well. Not every storm that pops will turn severe.”

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

The severe threat is expected to diminish by around 10 p.m. tonight.

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn said there could be a few lingering showers into the overnight, but coverage looks sparse.

The chances appear scattered, and not everyone will get rain.

The best window for severe storms on Saturday will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group