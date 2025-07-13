LIVE UPDATES: Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:50 p.m.

Parts of the Miami Valley could be affected by strong to severe weather this weekend.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists continues to track dangerous heat and the risks for severe weather over the next 24 hours.

We could see numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms before sunset, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

“A few may contain damaging winds as the entire Miami Valley remains under a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe weather,” said Dunn. “Isolated instances of flooding are possible as well. Not every storm that pops will turn severe.”

The severe threat is expected to diminish by around 10 p.m. tonight.

Dunn said there could be a few lingering showers into the overnight, but coverage looks sparse.

The chances appear scattered, and not everyone will get rain.

The best window for severe storms on Saturday will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

