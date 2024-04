City of Sidney City Hall building Photo contributed by the City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter) (City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter)/City of Sidney Government Social Media Page (X, formerly Twitter))

SIDNEY — A road closure will impact drivers in Sidney this week.

Highland Avenue will be closed between Culvert and Taft Streets starting this morning at 8:30 a.m.

It’s expected to be back open at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the social media post by the City of Sidney.

A sanitary manhole will be installed by a contractor.

This is a part of a manhole replacement project in Sidney.

