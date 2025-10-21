Road closed due to downed power lines in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A road in Riverside is temporarily closed due to downed power lines on Tuesday morning.
The Riverside Police Department shared on social media that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Harshman Road near Arrowrock Avenue will be temporarily closed.
The closure is due to “low-hanging electrical wires,” according to the post.
The department is asking drivers to use an alternate route and avoid the area for the time being.
🚧 Temporary Road Closure Notice 🚧 Due to low-hanging electrical wires, both northbound and southbound lanes of Harshman...Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
