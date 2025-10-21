Road closed due to downed power lines in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A road in Riverside is temporarily closed due to downed power lines on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Riverside Police Department shared on social media that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Harshman Road near Arrowrock Avenue will be temporarily closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure is due to “low-hanging electrical wires,” according to the post.

The department is asking drivers to use an alternate route and avoid the area for the time being.

🚧 Temporary Road Closure Notice 🚧 Due to low-hanging electrical wires, both northbound and southbound lanes of Harshman... Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group