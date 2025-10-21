Road closed due to downed power lines in Riverside

By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A road in Riverside is temporarily closed due to downed power lines on Tuesday morning.

The Riverside Police Department shared on social media that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Harshman Road near Arrowrock Avenue will be temporarily closed.

The closure is due to “low-hanging electrical wires,” according to the post.

The department is asking drivers to use an alternate route and avoid the area for the time being.

