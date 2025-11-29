Road crews prepare for winter weather, urge drivers to ‘pay attention’

MORAINE — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are ready to work around the clock to keep the roads clear.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson spoke to road crews about the weather.

“Been in Ohio my whole life, so snow is snow to me,” Tamela Irvin said.

Living in Dayton, Irvin is used to winter weather, but admits she hadn’t been following the forecast.

Thanksgiving kept her busy.

“Guess I didn’t know it was coming. So I guess I’m ready for it,” Irvin said.

ODOT is ready too.

From now through Sunday, crews across the state will work 12-hour shifts.

Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT, talked about what they expect to see.

“We’re expecting crowded roads, snowy roads. It’s a recipe for some tight quarters out there. So we just need people to adjust their driving to the conditions. Pay attention,” he said.

Last year, drivers hit 54 ODOT trucks.

This year, Bruning said the vehicles have a new light bar.

“We’re trying to just find other ways to make our trucks visible to hopefully keep people from hitting us,” he said. “Also, so our truck drivers can see where the plow blade is a little bit better.”

Bruning also said the timing of the storm will have an impact.

“If the bulk of the snow hits overnight and then moves out of here, that would be fantastic,” he said.

Jordan Leavelle said he likes it when the snow falls, but hates it the next day.

“Immediately, it’s gonna be like 10 am wake up, shovel the driveway,” Leavelle said.

ODOT reminded drivers to be careful on bridges and overpasses because they freeze first.

