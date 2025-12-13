Road crews prepping for chance of accumulating snow, cold blast

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Some said they aren’t afraid of the accumulating snow forecasted this weekend, but rather the dangerously cold temperatures.

Jason Grant of Springfield said he is paying attention to the news about the snow headed this way.

“I got everything I need. It’s the weekend. I ain’t really worried about it,” he said.

Grant said he made sure to prepare earlier this week and did not make any weekend plans.

“Fortunately for me, I ain’t got to be out in the traffic and all that stuff,” he said.

But that doesn’t apply to everyone in the city.

Springfield Service Director Chris Moore said they have a 24-hour weekend ahead of them.

“As things stand right now, we plan to have at least 15 trucks on the road,” Moore said.

He said with the temperatures dropping close to zero Sunday, that the overnight period is pivotal.

“Use that period between the end of the snow and the big temperature drop to get as much off the road as we can,” Moore said.

Moore explained that once the temps get that low, it’s hard to move stuff.

One woman said she is not prepared for the snow or temperatures.

“I hope it doesn’t get that cold, because that’s gonna be awful,” Deanna Hamdy said. “I havent gotten my shovels out of the garage yet. They’re still in there because I haven’t needed them.

Hamdy said she had plans for this weekend, but they will have to wait.

“I need to get my outside Christmas lights up. That’s my goal, but that’s not gonna happen because it has to be above freezing,” she said.

