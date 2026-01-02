‘Road diet’ planned for busy Dayton street

A busy street in Dayton will undergo a "road diet" in an effort to take 5 lanes down to 3.

Dayton's 3rd Street expected to be improved with 'road diet'

DAYTON — A busy Dayton street is about to go on a road diet.

A five-lane road will be converted to three lanes.

That’s part of the plan developed by the Dayton City Engineer and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The changes come after ODOT’s road study found more than 8,000 cars use West Third Street between Abbey Avenue and James H McGee Boulevard daily.

“We found out we can probably downsize the road a little bit and maintain the type of service for that stretch of roadway,” David Escobar, city engineer, said.

Some other changes include adding a bike lane, more speed bumps, and taking away a stoplight at Abbey Avenue.

Community members had mixed reactions to the changes.

Some said they do not want to see the number of lanes decrease, and some are concerned it may cause a major slowdown.

“Targeting a specific speed that we want motorists to travel at. Not allowing motorists to move so quickly through that corridor,” Escobar said.

For the next month, the $3 million project is in the public comment stage.

“We’re having an in-person public meeting on the 21st of January over at teh West Town Shopping Center at 5:30. Come in, hear about the project, but also offer some input and feedback,” Escobar said.

Work is slated to begin next year.

