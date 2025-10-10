Road rage incident escalates to shooting near multiple businesses

Centerville man charged in road rage shooting A Centerville man is facing charges after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting.
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot at a man during a road rage incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. Thursday in Centerville off WestPark Road.

Centerville police confirmed they arrested Christopher Tesarz on initial charges for felonious assault and discharging a firearm. Tesarz remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon.

Online court records indicate bond was set at $250,000 with electronic home monitoring if Tesarz bonds out of jail.

Police told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson there was a total of three shots, with two hitting the victim’s truck and one hitting a nearby business.

Both callers called 911 to tell their side of what happened.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him, and then he wouldn’t let me pass, and then followed me into my work and then fired shots at me,” one of the drivers told dispatchers.

While the other driver explained his side to dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I just had somebody try to run me over, and I fired shots at him,” he told dispatchers.

He said the man tried to pass him in a school zone.

“He got into the center lane, tried to pass me, and then stopped,” the man said. “He put his truck in reverse, and tried to hit me, and I fired two shots at him.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!