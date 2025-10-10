Road rage incident escalates to shooting near multiple businesses

A Centerville man is facing charges after a road rage incident escalated into a shooting.

CENTERVILLE — A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot at a man during a road rage incident.

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. Thursday in Centerville off WestPark Road.

Centerville police confirmed they arrested Christopher Tesarz on initial charges for felonious assault and discharging a firearm. Tesarz remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon.

Online court records indicate bond was set at $250,000 with electronic home monitoring if Tesarz bonds out of jail.

Police told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson there was a total of three shots, with two hitting the victim’s truck and one hitting a nearby business.

Both callers called 911 to tell their side of what happened.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him, and then he wouldn’t let me pass, and then followed me into my work and then fired shots at me,” one of the drivers told dispatchers.

While the other driver explained his side to dispatchers.

“I just had somebody try to run me over, and I fired shots at him,” he told dispatchers.

He said the man tried to pass him in a school zone.

“He got into the center lane, tried to pass me, and then stopped,” the man said. “He put his truck in reverse, and tried to hit me, and I fired two shots at him.”

