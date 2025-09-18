‘Robbed him from who he loved;’ Family of security guard murdered speaks as killer learns sentence

The man accused of kiling a nightclub security guard was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

DAYTON — A man has learned his sentence after being found guilty of killing a local security guard.

Sha’King Jones was sentenced on Thursday to 25 and a half years to life in prison for the deadly shooting of Darnell Pate, Jr. He was convicted of several charges, including murder, in August.

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court for the sentencing on Thursday. There was a lot of emotion as some of Pate’s family spoke before the sentence was announced. Some even had to take some time to collect themselves at different points.

As previously reported, Pate was working as a security guard at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike. After leaving work on the night of January 29, 2024, Jones shot and killed Pate in his car in the parking lot.

Jones simply said “No” when the judge asked if he had anything to say.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the judge said at one point that Jones has never shown remorse despite the overwhelming evidence against him and his conviction.

On Thursday, Pate’s parents and cousin addressed the court.

“My son, my twin, my best friend, and my namesake was first of all a child of God. A loving, responsible father, son, brother, friend to countless others,” Darnell Pate, Sr., said. “And you single-handedly robbed him from who he loved, who he loved and cherished.”

“I miss hearing him call me ‘Mommy’, singing around the house, and bursting through the garage asking me to come hang out with him. The silence without him is unbearable," Lynn Powell, Pate’s mother, said. “Now in my 50s, I am left to raise his children alone.”

Jones will get his first chance at parole in 2051. Bedell heard Pate’s family talking about wanting to be at that parole hearing more than 25 years from now.

If Jones ever gets out of prison, he’ll have to register on the state’s violent offender registry.

