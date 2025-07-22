Dayton Gets Real: Ronald McDonald House expands by opening new facility near Dayton Childrens

DAYTON — The Ronald McDonald House in Dayton celebrated the opening of its new building on Valley Street, tripling its capacity to better serve families with children receiving medical care.

The expansion, which increases the number of rooms from 14 to 42, is the result of a six-year campaign aimed at providing better access to care for Miami Valley residents. The new facility allows families to stay close to their children while they receive treatment at nearby hospitals.

“Today was a culmination of a very long six-year campaign,” said Rita Cyr, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House. “We provide that housing so families can be close to their child when they need medical care.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by more than 100 community members, including local officials such as Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, State Rep. Phil Plummer, and State Sen. Willis Blackshear.

The event marked nearly three years since construction crews broke ground on the project.

Cyr highlighted the importance of the expansion, noting that the previous facility had to turn away 64% of families seeking services. “Having that space to be able to spread out and really make it feel like home was just critical,” she said.

Currently, 21 families are housed in the new building, benefiting from the proximity to Dayton Children’s Hospital. During the opening ceremonies, a video showcased a family from Columbus who now stays across the street from their son receiving medical care.

The new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton is already making a significant impact, providing comfort and convenience to families in need. As Executive Director Rita Cyr noted, “It’s nice to be able to provide those amenities to our families.”

