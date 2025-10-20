Rookie running back scores 3 TDs as Browns blow out Dolphins

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns displayed an “Alpha Dawg” mentality in their Alpha Dawg uniforms in a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns as Cleveland scored over 17 points for the first time in 12 games.

The defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times. They also held an opponent without a touchdown for the first time in almost two years.

The Browns improved to 2-5.

TRENDING STORIES:

The game was tied at 3-3 in the second quarter when Judkins ran 46 yards for a touchdown to put Cleveland ahead for good, 10-3. It was the longest run of the former Buckeye’s career.

The Dolphins recovered the ensuing kickoff, and Grant Delpit recovered at Miami’s 46-yard line.

The Browns drove to the Dolphins’ 3-yard line. Judkins took the snap from the wildcat formation and scored his second touchdown to increase it to 17-3 at halftime.

Tyson Campbell opened the second half by intercepting Tagovailoa’s pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown to extend it to 24-3.

In the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa was intercepted by Rayshawn Jenkins. It set up Judkins’ third rushing touchdown of the day, which expanded it to 31-6.

Ronnie Hickman intercepted Tagovailoa on Miami’s next drive that ended Tua’s day. Quinn Ewers replaced him.

Cleveland’s next game will be on Oct. 26 when they travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to play the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group