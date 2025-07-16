‘Rough characters;’ Baby raccoons climb Metroparks ranger’s leg; Taken to Wildlife rehab

A Five Rivers Metroparks ranger had a run-in with some “rough characters” last weekend.

The Five Rivers Metroparks shared on social media that one of their rangers, Range Rowe, had to deal with some raccoon kits in Eastwood MetroPark last Sunday.

The raccoon kits had decided to follow around a few park visitors to the extent that the visitors became worried for the babies and called the MetroParks rangers, according to the post.

“Clearly, these kits immediately took to Ranger Rowe,” the post said, attached to a photo of two raccoon kits climbing up the Ranger’s legs.

While baby animals are meant to be fairly independent, the kits were taken to a wildlife rehab after rangers could not find their mother after an extended period of time.

“Ranger Rowe ensured they took a nice nap in the back of his cruiser on the way there,” the post said.

The MetroParks reminds visitors to follow “Leave No Trace” when visiting the parks by keeping a safe distance from wildlife.

“Though often times animals are not in distress, if you come across an animal that is, please notify park staff,” the post said.

