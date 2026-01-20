Round two of bitter cold is expected to impact the Miami Valley

FILE PHOTO: Some areas of the country will see snow and freezing temperatures that they rarely experience.

DAYTON — When you think we get to finally warm up, Mother Nature robs us of our above-freezing temperatures. That’s right, above freezing on Wednesday. In fact, someone may hit 40 degrees.

Then the bottom drops out.

A reinforcing cold front will sweep through, and our temperatures will fall back into the single digits throughout the morning hours starting on Friday. High temperatures are forecast in the teens, Friday through Sunday.

The Climate Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under an above-normal chance of staying below normal through the rest of January and even into February.

Temperature Outlook

This cold front won’t bring large amounts of precipitation, but a few snow showers are possible in our northernmost counties late morning on Wednesday. Late day and early evening, a few raindrops and wet snowflakes are possible, mainly in our easternmost counties. No true accumulation is expected.

