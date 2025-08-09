RTA launching route to US Air Force museum

The National Museum of the United States Air Force
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will launch a new express route, providing a direct connection to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Air Force Museum attracts approximately one million visitors annually, according to a media release

Route X6 will travel through the downtown corridor, making stops at the recently opened hotels before traveling along Main Street and hopping on State Route 4 to the museum.

TRENDING STORIES:

From there, it will travel along Harshman Road before turning onto Airway Road and heading to Wright State University.

It will also connect with RTA’s Routes 1 and 6 at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Airway Road, making for easy transfers.

The route will operate daily from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., aligning with the museum’s hours.

Route X6 will launch on Aug. 31. .

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!