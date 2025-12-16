RTA to provide free rides for the Holidays, chance to see Santa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be giving free bus rides on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

RTA wants to help people in the community spend time with their loved ones and to celebrate the holidays, according to a spokesperson.

The free service will include fixed-route buses and rides on the RTA Connect, the ADA paratransit service.

There is still time to ride the December bus through Dec. 31, and to catch Santa Claus before the holiday season.

The December bus and Santa’s schedule can be found at www.iriderta.org/holiday-bus-schedule.

The RTA’s Christmas Trolley will also be giving free rides on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of Wright Stop Plaza in downtown Dayton.

