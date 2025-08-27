RTA to provide free rides on Labor Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free rides systemwide on Labor Day to celebrate America’s workforce.

In addition to free rides, the RTA’s ‘Proudly Serving’ Kettering bus will participate in Kettering’s Holiday at Home parade, showcasing a design that features local landmarks and Bart Simpson, voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright.

The parade will cause Far Hills Avenue to be closed from Dorothy Lane to Stroop Road from 9:30 a.m. to noon on September 1, affecting RTA’s Route 6.

Due to the closure, Route 6 will be temporarily rerouted from approximately 9 a.m. to noon, with southbound buses turning left onto Dorothy Lane, right onto Shroyer Road, and then left onto Far Hills Avenue to continue their regular route. The northbound reroute will follow the reverse order.

Riders can plan their trips online at www.iriderta.org or via the Transit app.

