RTA to provide free rides for Veterans Day

RTA to provide free rides for Veterans Day
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free rides area-wide to the public on Nov. 11 in honor of all active-duty military members and veterans.

RTA wants everyone to have access to transportation to participate in Veterans’ Day events, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On Nov. 8, the RTA military-themed bus will be participating in the Dayton VA Medical Center’s Veterans’ Day Parade at 11 am on the hospital’s campus.

The event is open to the public and will have a resource fair from 10 am to 1 pm.

RTA employs over 50 veterans, and honors members through the Eugene A. Rhodes Veterans Memorial, located at 600 Longworth St. in Dayton.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!