RTA rolls out new safety campaign, partners with MVRPC to offer clip-on lights

RTA, MVRPC safety lights (Greater Dayton RTA)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is launching a ‘Thankful for Safety’ campaign throughout November to promote safe commuting practices as daylight saving time ends.

The campaign aims to remind both riders and employees of the importance of vigilance and positive actions that contribute to a safe and secure daily commute, according to an RTA spokesperson.

As part of the initiative, the RTA will share daily safety tips on social media, encouraging the community to slow down near bus stops and crosswalks, watch for pedestrians, and give transit vehicles extra space on the road.

To enhance visibility and safety, the RTA has partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) to distribute clip-on safety lights as part of MVRPC’s ‘Be Seen’ campaign. People can wear reflective lights to increase their visibility to RTA drivers and other motorists.

The lights are available while supplies last and can be obtained by asking a transit ambassador.

