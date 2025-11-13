Safe Haven Baby Box installed at area fire department

HAMILTON, Ohio — A new Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at an area fire department.

On Nov. 11, a Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the Hamilton Fire Department Headquarters at 77 Pershing Ave, according to a social media post from the City of Hamilton.

“We are proud to offer another way to help those in a difficult time of need,” the city said in the post.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed on the exterior walls of fire stations and hospitals, ensuring the safe and anonymous surrender of infants.

The exterior door locks automatically when a newborn is placed inside, and an interior door allows medical personnel to quickly and securely retrieve the baby, ensuring immediate care and protection for the infant.

“Safe Haven Baby Boxes offer a compassionate and secure option for mothers in crisis who are unable to care for their newborns,” the website said. “Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a vital resource, providing a lifeline for mothers and a safe beginning for their newborns.”

There are 20 baby boxes across the state of Ohio, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

