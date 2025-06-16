Salary you need to live comfortably in Ohio in 2025, according to study

If you’re looking to live comfortably in Ohio, a new study found you need to make over $84,000.

A study from SmartAsset shows what you would need to live a comfortable lifestyle in all 50 states.

“This means being able to afford hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds, and the occasional emergency – in addition to necessities like housing, groceries, transportation, and medical expenses,” the study says.

A single adult would need to make $84,780.80, according to the study.

Hawaii is the most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably, with $124,467.

Ohio ranked 44th.

The full study can be found here.

