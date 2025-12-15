Santa makes special arrival at 2nd annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township

Santa makes special arrival at 2nd annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township Santa Claus arrived in style at the second annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township on Sunday.
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Santa Claus arrived in style at the second annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD:Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The township wrote in a social media post that Polar Fest was delayed by one day due to inclement weather, but Northridge Local Schools pulled it off.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video showed Santa arriving on a fire truck with Harrison Township firefighters while being escorted by two Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Nothing was stopping this visit,” the township said.

The kids greeted Santa as he arrived safely through snowy weather.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!