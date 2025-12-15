Santa makes special arrival at 2nd annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Santa Claus arrived in style at the second annual Polar Fest in Harrison Township on Sunday.

The township wrote in a social media post that Polar Fest was delayed by one day due to inclement weather, but Northridge Local Schools pulled it off.

Video showed Santa arriving on a fire truck with Harrison Township firefighters while being escorted by two Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Nothing was stopping this visit,” the township said.

The kids greeted Santa as he arrived safely through snowy weather.

