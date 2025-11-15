Saturday may be the last day in the upper 60s until spring

DAYTON — If you are a fan of the warmth, soaking up the Saturday sixties may not be a bad idea. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. The warmth is big but brief.

The average last high temperature of the year above 65 degrees is November 19th. That means it may be hard, but not impossible, to make it back up to these temperatures until spring.

Weather whiplash continues

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

This is all ahead of a cold front that’s keeping breezy heat-pumping winds out of the south. Those winds gusting to 35 mph is what is pushing temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s Saturday.

Weather whiplash continues

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The cold front may bring a few of us light, brief showers Saturday evening. Most areas will be dry but the best chance of you seeing a shower will be during the evening hours south and east of Dayton.