Scammers are targeting people who haven’t gotten a REAL ID. Here are the red flags to watch for

FILE PHOTO: The Real ID deadline is May 7. Will you be ready? (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Scammers are targeting people who haven’t gotten their REAL ID yet.

People are telling the Federal Trade Commission that scammers are pretending to be the DMV or another government agency.

The FTC said this is how the scam works: You will get an unexpected text or email from someone who says they’re from the DMV or the Department of Homeland Security. They say you can skip the line and expedite your application for a REAL ID by clicking a link to share your information and paying them.

According to the FTC, this is a phishing scam to steal your money and personal information.

To help you avoid a scam like this:

Know that the only way to get a REAL ID is by visiting your state DMV in person. You can’t apply online or by mail. And nobody can expedite the process for you.

You can’t apply online or by mail. And nobody can expedite the process for you. Don’t click links in unexpected texts or emails — and don’t respond to them. If you think the message could be legit, contact the DMV using a phone number, email, or website you know is real.

If you spot a scam, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

