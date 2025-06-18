Scammers posing as law enforcement demand payments to avoid arrest, sheriff says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s officer is warning people about a scam pretending to be from law enforcement.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says someone is using their jail phone number to trick victims into giving them their money, according to Sheriff Rob Streck.

The scammer claims they have a warrant out for someone’s arrest or that someone is in jail.

In other calls, they say the person has missed a court appearance, failed to respond to a subpoena, or is facing a warrant for their arrest.

The caller demands payment to avoid arrest by sending money through PayPal, Apple Pay, prepaid debit cards, or wire transfers, Streck says.

In some cases, he adds that scammers have used real names from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to make it more real.

“This scam is designed to create fear and confusion,” said Streck. “No one wants to hear they have a warrant, and these criminals use that panic to pressure people into quick decisions.”

If you get one of these calls, hang up and report it to the sheriff’s office.

