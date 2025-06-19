Scattered showers, breezy today; hot this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — We could see more showers and storms today before the heat arrives in the Miami Valley.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region could see scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Futurecast for Thursday at noon Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn says additional showers remain possible through 3 p.m. today.

After that, clouds will continue to break up and humidity will drop.

It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

We will see the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

