LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for part of region; chance of scattered storms tonight

NEW Storm Tracking Alert
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.

We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region tonight.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings until 8:15 p.m. Photo from: Storm Center 7

A Flood Advisory has been issued for part of Miami County until 7:30 p.m. It is also in effect for Champaign, Clark, and Miami counties until 8 p.m.

Flood Advisories for entire region Photo from: Storm Center 7

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these isolated downpours. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of any showers and storms tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

Scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are possible this evening, according to Dunn.

We could see some isolated flooding or wind damage. A stray shower may linger throughout the night.

Dunn says we could also see showers and thunderstorms to start the new work week.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

