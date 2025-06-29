LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for part of region; chance of scattered storms tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 5:20 p.m.

We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region tonight.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings until 8:15 p.m. Photo from: Storm Center 7

A Flood Advisory has been issued for part of Miami County until 7:30 p.m. It is also in effect for Champaign, Clark, and Miami counties until 8 p.m.

Flood Advisories for entire region Photo from: Storm Center 7

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these isolated downpours. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of any showers and storms tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are possible this evening, according to Dunn.

We could see some isolated flooding or wind damage. A stray shower may linger throughout the night.

Dunn says we could also see showers and thunderstorms to start the new work week.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group