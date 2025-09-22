School bus flips ‘multiple times’ during crash; 2 adults hurt

School bus crash (of Pendleton County EMA)
By WHIO Staff

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crashed and “flipped multiple times” in Kentucky early Monday.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in Pendleton County, Kentucky, according to our news partners at WCPO.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but the bus driver and a monitor were hurt.

The monitor had more severe injuries, while the bus driver had minor injuries.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the crash.

