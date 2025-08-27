School bus hits van in Ohio neighborhood, police say

School bus crash Photo contributed by WCPO- TV (WCPO- TV/WCPO- TV)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A school bus crashed into a van in an Ohio neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to news partner WCPO TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Cincinnati officer told WCPO that the bus was empty when he arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the officer.

Video and photos show the school bus sustained front-end damage after hitting the rear of the service van.

The van also appeared to have hit another parked vehicle, WCPO said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!