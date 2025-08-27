School bus hits van in Ohio neighborhood, police say

CINCINNATI — A school bus crashed into a van in an Ohio neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to news partner WCPO TV.

A Cincinnati officer told WCPO that the bus was empty when he arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the officer.

Video and photos show the school bus sustained front-end damage after hitting the rear of the service van.

The van also appeared to have hit another parked vehicle, WCPO said.

The crash remains under investigation.

