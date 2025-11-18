School bus overturns after being hit by car

LORAIN COUNTY — A school bus from a Northern Ohio district overturned after getting hit by a car on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:36 a.m. in Carlisle Township in Lorain County, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WOIO that a 2006 Buick was going eastbound when it failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a school bus that was going south through the intersection.

The impact caused the bus to overturn.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, but there was an aide on board with the driver. They both were wearing their seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement obtained by WOIO, the Keystone Local Schools told district families that the crash may cause delays or adjustments to some of the bus routes.

