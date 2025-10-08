School crossing guard hit by car in Ohio

A veteran school crossing guard in North Carolina put himself at risk when he stepped in front of a speeding car Thursday.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A school crossing guard was hit by a car in Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Diamond Street, within the West Main Elementary School Zone, in the City of Ravenna, around 8:45 a.m.

The Ravenna school crossing guard was walking in the crosswalk to stop traffic for a student when the crash happened.

Police specified that the guard was walking from the south side of Main Street, as a student was waiting to cross from the north side.

The car that hit the guard was traveling east on Main Street and failed to stop for a red traffic signal, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took the guard to an area hospital for treatment; however, information on her current condition was not available.

WOIO-19 reported that the driver was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices.

