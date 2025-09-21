School district closes all playgrounds after learning mulch contains metal

Be a Kid Again! (Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A school district in Ohio shut down all of its playgrounds after learning that the mulch contains pieces of metal, according to our media partner WOIO-19 TV.

The New Philadelphia School District, in Tuscarawas County, closed the playgrounds on Friday.

School leaders said this mulch was recently spread at a sports complex, all playgrounds, and in landscaping beds.

“In the interest of keeping our students, staff, and community safe, all district playgrounds will be closed until this issue is resolved. We are working to resolve this issue quickly and will share updates as soon as playgrounds are safe to reopen,” the district said in a press release obtained by WOIO-19.

