School district delayed by 2 hours after gas line hit on busy road

TROTWOOD — A local school district is delayed this morning after a gas line was hit.

Trotwood Madison City Schools said in a social media post that a gas line was hit on Union Road during construction by CenterPoint.

The school district said it is not safe for students on the main campus.

North Union Road is closed near the high school in both directions.

The gas line should be repaired by 9 a.m., the school district said.

They will delay the start of school by two hours today.

