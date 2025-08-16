School district opens road extension, providing easier access to local high school

School district opens road extension, providing easier access to local high school A Miami Valley school district has opened a new road extension that will provide easier access to a local high school.
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A Miami Valley school district has opened a new road extension that will provide easier access to a local high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Centerville City Schools partners with the City of Centerville to open the Dimco Way extension to Clyo Road this week, just in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

TRENDING STORIES:

The main goals of the extension were to reduce congestion and improve safety for those arriving and leaving the high school campus.

The connection links Dimco Way directly to Centerville High School, giving students, staff, and visitors a second way to enter and exit the campus.

The main entrance to campus is on Main and Franklin Streets.

“So, this new road will alleviate a lot of traffic concerns and hopefully bring a little safer arrival and dismissal,” Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said.

The project, which started in July, includes a new traffic signal at Dimco Way and Clyo Road, a multi-use path for walkers and bikers, stormwater improvements, and utility upgrades.

The final cost for the project will be under the original estimate of $2.8 million.

The project was possible due to a $500,000 grant from the State of Ohio’s One-Time Strategic Investment fund and support from State Representative Tom Young.

“The Dimco Way extension will help take pressure off Main and Franklin streets, allow us to better manage traffic, provide safer driving conditions for our students and staff, and improve accessibility for families and visitors,” Wesney said. “We are grateful to the city for partnering with us to make this improvement and help keep everyone safe.”

Drivers were able to use the new extension immediately, and students and staff were able to use it when returning to school on the first day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!