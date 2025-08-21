School districts using new technology to keep students safe

New School Security Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — School districts are working around the clock to keep everyone safe inside their buildings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell takes a closer look at how school districts here in the Miami Valley are working to keep students safe while they are in the classroom this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County school district is using new technology to keep students safe.

“Those are huge things,” said Dr. Andrea Townsend, West Carrollton Schools superintendent. “We want to make sure we keep our kids safe.”

The new technology is being used at West Carrollton’s new elementary school. Safety was in mind as they built the school.

“21st century technology, upgraded safety features, such as our locked vestibules, having to have IDs to come in, even to open doors, and get past that,” she said.

Townsend told News Center 7 that these precautions are to fulfill the school’s main mission.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!