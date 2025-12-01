School employee placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

Dayton Public Schools Dayton Public Schools
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local school employee has been placed on leave after allegations of misconduct.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 inquired about an employee at Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, to which Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence responded, “Dayton Public Schools is investigating an allegation of misconduct involving a district employee.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Lawrence said that after receiving the report last week, the employee was placed on administrative leave.

Law enforcement is involved, the district confirmed.

Lawrence said they are unable to share any more details at this time.

News Center 7 has reached out to police and will update this story if we get new information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!