Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Miami Valley

Supervisor buys scratch-off tickets for employees for Christmas, win big; employees split winnings
File: lottery scratch-off ticket Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Miami Valley (BanksPhotos/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold in the Miami Valley.

The winning Extreme Millions ticket was purchased by one lucky man at the Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Ohio Lottery.

He won the scratch-off’s $1-million annuity second-tier prize and accepted the annuity payment of $40,000 a year for 25 years before taxes.

The winner beat the odds of one in 468,085 to win, the Ohio Lottery said.

As of now, there are 15 $1 million prizes, one $10 million prize, and more prizes remaining.

The overall odds of winning a prize at 1 in 2.87, the Ohio Lottery stated.

