Scratch-off worth $100,000 sold at area gas station

Bingo Times 25 Scratch-Off (Ohio Lottery)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an area gas station.

A person in Liberty Township won the $100,000 top prize on a Bingo Times 25 scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at the Eaton Shell located at 1009 Eaton Ave in Hamilton.

After state and federal taxes of 27.125%, the winner will receive $72,875.00.

The $5 ticket includes eight Bingo cards and gives players multiple chances to win over $20 million in total cash prizes, according to the Ohio Lottery.

As of November 6, there are three top prizes and five second-tier prizes remaining.

