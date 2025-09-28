Scratch-off worth $150K sold at Ohio convenience store

CINCINNATI — A scratch-off ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winning Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X ticket was purchased at Winton Road Food Mart in Cincinnati, according to the Ohio Lottery.

TRENDING STORIES:

After taxes, the winner will receive approximately $108,000.

Winton Road Food Mart is located at the 8200 block of Winton Road in Cincinnati.

“There is one $40,000-a-year-for-25-years top prize, three prizes of $150,000, and other great prizes still available as of September 26,” the Ohio Lottery said.

The Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X is a $20 scratch-off.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.48.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group