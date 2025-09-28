Scratch-off worth $150K sold at Ohio convenience store

CINCINNATI — A scratch-off ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Ohio.
The winning Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X ticket was purchased at Winton Road Food Mart in Cincinnati, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, the winner will receive approximately $108,000.
Winton Road Food Mart is located at the 8200 block of Winton Road in Cincinnati.
“There is one $40,000-a-year-for-25-years top prize, three prizes of $150,000, and other great prizes still available as of September 26,” the Ohio Lottery said.
The Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X is a $20 scratch-off.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.48.
