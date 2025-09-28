Scratch-off worth $150K sold at Ohio convenience store

Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X Photo contributed by OhioLottery.com (OhioLottery.com/OhioLottery.com)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A scratch-off ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winning Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X ticket was purchased at Winton Road Food Mart in Cincinnati, according to the Ohio Lottery.

TRENDING STORIES:

After taxes, the winner will receive approximately $108,000.

Winton Road Food Mart is located at the 8200 block of Winton Road in Cincinnati.

“There is one $40,000-a-year-for-25-years top prize, three prizes of $150,000, and other great prizes still available as of September 26,” the Ohio Lottery said.

The Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X is a $20 scratch-off.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.48.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!