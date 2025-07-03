Search continues for driver of stolen U-Haul after chase ends in crash on I-75, police say

Stolen U-Haul Suspect Photo contributed by Riverside Police
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police continue to search for a man after a chase through Montgomery County on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside Police shared photos on social media of a man they say is suspected of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Moraine Police confirmed to News Center 7 that the man is the suspect accused of leading police on a chase in the box truck. The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75.

All three people inside the box truck took off into the woods, but police caught two of them.

Police have not yet found the driver.

“I can’t imagine a person being dumb enough to steal one,” said Phil Plozay. “You know, if everybody’s going to be looking for it, you’re not going to get away from them.”

“To be in a stolen U-Haul, I mean, that don’t seem like real, you know?” Tim Pennington told News Center 7.

A warrant is out for the driver’s arrest.

We will continue to update the story.

