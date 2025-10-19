UPDATE: Search for missing man at private lake ends in Preble Co.; resumes Monday

Water rescue in Preble Co. Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:45 P.M.

The search for a missing man at a private lake in Preble County has ended for the day and will resume on Monday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene. He will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Crews responded around 1:40 a.m. to a lake on Guy Murray Road on initial reports that a person had disappeared in the water, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Photos show several cruisers, fire trucks, and boats remain at the scene.

Firefighters did not find anyone during the initial search of the lake.

A man is missing, Simpson previously told News Center 7.

He said that boats remain on scene, but a recovery has not been made.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

