Search for missing man underway at private lake in Preble County

Search for missing man underway at private lake in Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A search for a missing man is underway at a private lake in Preble County early Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to a private lake on Guy Murray Road on reports of a subject that had disappeared in the water, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Fire personnel were unable to locate anyone during their initial search of the lake.

A male subject is missing, according to Sheriff Simpson.

Search efforts are being impacted by the weather at this time.

Crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

