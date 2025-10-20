Search resumes for missing 20-year-old man at private lake in Preble County

Search for missing man underway at private lake in Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A search for a missing man has resumed at a private lake in Preble County Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday crews were dispatched to a private lake on Guy Murray Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a 20-year-old man was in the lake when the kayak he was in overturned.

The caller told dispatchers he tried to search for the man for 20-30 minutes before calling 911.

Fire personnel were unable to locate anyone during their initial search of the lake on Sunday.

Crews including watercraft with sonar, drones and K-9 units began searching Monday morning and will continue throughout the day.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!