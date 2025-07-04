Search underway for missing area 12-year-old boy; Have you seen him?

BUTLER COUNTY — A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old boy from Butler County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cameron Jones, of Hamilton, has been missing since Tuesday, according to Ohio LandSAR Search & Rescue.

TRENDING STORIES:

LandSAR chief John Adams told our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, that Jones was last seen heading to Crawford Woods park by himself.

He’s 5′9″ tall and weighs around 130 lbs. He has blond hair, brown eyes, and a broken front tooth.

Jones was last seen in a black hoodie, dark blue jeans, and all black Nike Air Force shoes.

If you see Jones or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact either the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1300 or Ohio LandSAR Search & Rescue at (513) 633-1230.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group